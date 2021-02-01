IPG’s Team Dynamic wins the integrated communications mandate for BMW India

Team Dynamic integrates marketing resources on a dynamic technology platform, providing BMW India with a customer-centric communication solution from a range of IPG resources. This open architecture model provides greater value by building technology that puts data to work more intelligently, creatively and responsibly for BMW India. With Team Dynamic, BMW India will achieve a simpler, more effective and efficient way-of-working across all aspects of media, strategy and creative executions. Ultimately, the marketing solution will drive business results for BMW India as the automaker continues to expand its strong position in the premium sector of the international automobile market.