IPL 2025 ads surge 10.5%, F&B dominates: TAM Sports

TV ads during IPL 2025’s 74 matches jumped 10.5% from IPL 17, with average ad volume per channel per match up 0.5%, per TAM Sports. Spanning 28 channels (up from 25), the ad index hit 100.5. Advertisers grew 30% to over 105, brands 29% to over 190, with categories steady at 70+.

Food & Beverages led sectors with a 36% share, followed by Services (23%) and Auto (9%), making up 80% of ad volumes. Mouth Fresheners topped categories at 13%, then Biscuits (9%) and Ecom-Gaming (6%). Parle Biscuits led advertisers with 8%, followed by Vishnu Packaging (6%) and Reliance Consumer Products (6%). Vimal Elaichi led brands at 6%, with Dream11.com consistent across seasons.

Over 25 new categories, like Properties/Real Estates and Cellular Phone Service, appeared, while Chocolates and Cement dropped out. Amul Butter led Hindi+English channels, IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad regional ones, with Vimal Elaichi topping 186 common brands. Short ads under 10 seconds were most popular, unlike IPL 17’s 11-20 second preference.

The final match saw the biggest ad spike. IPL 2025’s mix of new and established brands cements its role as a top advertising platform, per TAM Sports.