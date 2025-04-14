IPL 2025 advertising sees growth with new categories and brands : TAM Report

TAM has released another sports' IPL 2025 advertising report, which analysed the first 22 matches, indicating significant indexed growth in advertising activity compared to the previous season, IPL 2024.

The report highlights the increasing diversity of advertisers leveraging the IPL's massive reach. A notable 24 new advertising categories have emerged this season, alongside 84 new brands making their debut on the IPL advertising stage. This influx underscores the league's enduring appeal as a prime platform for brands seeking high visibility.

Interestingly, the advertising landscape is also dynamic, with 23 categories that were present in IPL 2024 not returning this season. This shift reflects the evolving marketing strategies of companies and their responsiveness to changing consumer preferences.

Analysing the share of advertising volume, the report reveals the following top categories:

Mouth Freshener leads with a significant 13% share of the total ad volume.

Biscuits and ecom-gaming are close contenders, each capturing 10% of the ad volume, demonstrating the blend of traditional FMCG and digital-first sectors utilising the platform.

Automotive (Cars) and Corporate Financial Institutions complete the top five, each holding a 5% share.

This distribution highlights the IPL's broad appeal, attracting both established consumer goods companies and those in emerging digital spaces.

In terms of individual brand advertising, Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the top advertiser in a remarkable 21 out of the first 22 matches, commanding 10% of the total advertising volume.

Other prominent advertisers during this period included:

Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) – 6%

Reliance Consumer Products – 6%

Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) – 4%

K P Pan Foods (Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi) – 4%

These top five advertisers collectively accounted for 30% of the total advertising volume, emphasising the intense competition among major players to capture viewer attention during the highly-anticipated cricket matches.

The current IPL season has also witnessed a significant entry of new brands into the advertising arena, with 84 fresh names making their presence felt. Leading this wave of new advertisers are:

Parle Platina Hide & Seek

Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi

AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India)

Campa Energy

Rapido Bike Taxi

This mix of established players launching new products and emerging brands highlights the IPL's power to attract a diverse range of advertisers looking to leverage its unparalleled reach for brand building and amplification.

The latest findings from the TAM Sports report underscore the IPL's continued evolution as a dominant marketing platform. The increasing number of advertising categories and the influx of new brands demonstrate the league's dynamic nature and its ability to mirror the ever-changing landscape of consumer and advertiser behaviour.