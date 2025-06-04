IPL 2025: How brands are reacting to RCB’s historic victory

Last night’s final face-off between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings was both significant and emotional for millions of cricket fans. With neither team having previously won the IPL title, the match was truly a spectacle.

Ultimately, RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the 2025 final. Virat Kohli, who has remained loyal to the franchise since its inception, was visibly moved after securing the victory. Videos of him celebrating and being overwhelmed by the win are going viral on social media.

RCB’s historic victory in the final has sparked widespread celebration across social media. The win has not only touched the hearts of fans but has also prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from various brands.

How brands are celebrating

Puma India- The brand that also happens to be the official kit partner of RCB launched a new jersey marking the victory of the team. The jersey reads, ‘Played bold’- a take on the official tagline of the RCB.

BlinkIt- The Quick commerce platform celebrated with a short yet significant video that showed the cup finally being delivered to Bengaluru through a BlinkIt delivery partner.

Swiggy - The food delivery platform on a similar length showcased their GPS tracker with the food delivery executive on his way to deliver the cup.

Zomato - Similarly, Zomato marked the significance of the event through a simple text post reading ‘EE Sala Cup Namdu’, roughly translating to "This year, the cup is ours" in English. It is a popular rallying cry for fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket team.

Lego India- The brand put up an animated version of Virat Kohli standing alongside a cup with a text that read, “Some waited for years, some questioned loyalty, but greatness? That’s built brick by brick. Champions at last!