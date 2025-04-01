IPL 2025 sees rise in TV Ad Volumes with Parle leading advertisers: TAM Report

Television advertising for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is experiencing growth in IPL 18 (2025) compared to IPL 17 (2024), according to a recent report from TAM Sports.

The TAM Sports report indicates that television ad volumes for IPL 18 have increased by 7% over the first five matches, compared to the same period in IPL 17. The report also highlights a rise in both the number of advertising categories and the number of advertisers.

Key findings from the TAM Sports report:

Television ad volumes increased by 7% in IPL 18 in the first five matches as compared to IPL 17.

The count of advertising categories increased by 12%, from over 40 in IPL 17 to over 45 in IPL 18.

The number of advertisers grew by 29%, from 40+ in IPL 17 to 55+ in IPL 18.

In IPL 18, mouth fresheners took the lead with 11% share, whereas ecom-gaming dominated IPL 17 with a 19% share. In IPL 18, ecom-gaming holds the second spot with a 10% share, followed by biscuits and cellular phones-smart phones, both contributing 8% each. Cars have also entered the top five with a 6% share. In contrast, IPL 17 saw ecom-gaming as the top category at 19%, followed by mouth fresheners at 10% and cellular phones-smart phones at 9%.

The first five matches of IPL 18 have seen a range of new brands with Parle Platina Hide & Seek leading the list, followed by Apple with its iPhone 16E. Other new entrants include Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi, Campa Energy Drink, and AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India).

Among the leading advertisers, Parle Biscuits secured the top position in all matches except the opening game.

New categories in IPL 18 include biscuits, cars, corporate-financial institutes, ecom-other services, and ecom-auto rental services. Categories from IPL 17 that are absent from IPL 18 advertising include Airtel Xstream Fiber, Fogg, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, and Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate.

Overall, 20 new categories and 67 new brands advertised in the first 5 matches of IPL 18 compared to the same period in IPL 17.

The TAM Sports report highlights the continued importance of television advertising in the IPL, with growth in ad volumes, categories, and advertisers. The data suggests a dynamic advertising landscape with new brands and categories entering the IPL arena, and established brands maintaining a strong presence.