IPL 2025 TV ads surge 12%, Parle steals top spot: TAM Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has kicked off with a significant surge in television advertising volumes, according to TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Analysing the first 13 matches of IPL 18 (March 22 to April 1, 2025) against IPL 17 (March 22 to March 31, 2024), the report reveals a 12% increase in ad volumes, with Parle Biscuits claiming the top advertiser spot.

Advertisment

Television ad volumes grew by 12%, with the indexed volume rising from 100 in IPL 17 to 112 in IPL 18. This uptick comes alongside an increase in broadcasting channels, from 24 in IPL 17 to 28 in IPL 18, giving brands more slots to reach viewers during live matches. The data covers commercial advertising during live broadcasts, excluding pre-, mid-, and post-match programs, promos, fillers, and short segments.

IPL 18 saw a 13% increase in advertising categories (from over 45 to over 50) and a 31% rise in advertisers (from over 50 to over 65), highlighting IPL’s growing appeal for brands.

Mouth Freshener led with an 11% share, overtaking Ecom-Gaming (10%), which fell from its IPL 17 high of 19%. Biscuits (9%) and Cars (7%) joined the top five, alongside Cellular Phones-Smart Phones (5%).

Parle Biscuits topped the list with a 9% share, followed by Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) at 6%, Reliance Consumer Products at 5%, Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) at 4%, and Billion Brains Garage Ventures (Groww) at 4%. In IPL 17, Dream11 led with 11%.

IPL 18 introduced 23 new categories, including Biscuits and Cars, while 17 categories from IPL 17, were absent from the first 13 matches. Among 83 new brands, names like Parle Platina Hide & Seek was the leading brand, followed by ‘Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi’.