IPL 2025 TV ads surge 6%, Parle retains top spot: TAM Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing a steady rise in television advertising volumes, as reported by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Analysing the first 40 matches of IPL 18, the report highlights a 6% increase in ad volumes, with Parle Biscuits holding firm as the top advertiser.

Advertisment

Ad volumes grew 6%, with the index rising from 100 in IPL 17 to 106 in IPL 18, aided by 28 channels (up from 24). The data includes live match ads, excluding promos and non-match segments. Categories dipped 6% (from over 60 to over 55), but advertisers rose 15% (over 70 to over 80) and brands 20% (over 120 to over 145).

Mouth Freshener led categories with 13%, overtaking Ecom-Gaming (9%), followed by Biscuits (10%), Aerated Soft Drink (6%), and Corporate-Financial Institute (5%). Parle Biscuits topped advertisers with 10%, followed by Vishnu Packaging (7%), Reliance Consumer Products (6%), Dream11 (5%), and K P Pan Foods (4%).

IPL 18 added 21 new categories like Biscuits and 102 new brands, including Parle Platina Hide & Seek and Campa Cola. National channels favored Amul Butter, while regional ones highlighted Vimal Elaichi. In IPL 14 (2020), sports ads surged 217%, mirroring IPL 18’s growth.