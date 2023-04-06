IPL has helped Upstox in creating awareness, says co-founder Kavitha Subramanian

This is the third year of the brand’s IPL association and this time around, it’s betting big on JioCinema to utilise its integrated mobile and digital experience.
While investing is risky, digital investment platform Upstox’s co-founder Kavitha Subramanian emphasises that not investing is equally risky, given the high inflation rate. Although most people today understand the importance of investing, the reason they shy away from it is because of lack of proper knowledge and how complex it is.
One of the biggest core insights that led to Upstox’s recent campaign, as per Subramanian, is that while Indians are good at saving and making money, most have no idea of how to go about investing.
“This is true, despite a person’s level of education and qualification. Apart from putting money in FDs, people have not been taught about investing at all. Due to the power of compounding, if people invest as little as Rs 5,000 in a SIP, they will end up with a substantial amount of money at the end of 15 years.”
This campaign rollout coincides with the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Upstox is an official partner of the IPL. With this campaign, the brand wants to change how India invests, by making the process simple, intuitive and engaging.
The campaign is targeted towards individuals aged between 18 and 35, with a focus on Tier-II/III cities.
This is the third year of the brand’s association with the IPL. Upstox is doing something different this year, i.e., whenever the first wicket of an innings falls, it’s branded as the ‘Upstox khata kholo moment’.
The campaign features characters in common, everyday scenarios. For instance, two friends are seen using UPI to pay a roadside nariyal-pani (coconut water) seller. The campaign uses this instance (UPI payment) to evoke FOMO in both the characters and viewers, highlighting the potential benefits of participating in India’s economic growth.
The eventual answer - invest in India, invest in index funds - is given by the more financially-savvy character. This person then credits Upstox for helping educate them so they can make the right choice.
The brand is betting big on JioCinema for the current IPL season to utilise its integrated mobile and digital experience. The campaign will run across multiple channels, including digital, social and print, and will be supported by on-ground activations to drive awareness and consideration among the TG.
“The IPL has been phenomenal for us in creating brand awareness and reach,” Subramanian states.
Many Indians will now be able to experience the IPL physically, as the matches will take place across all major stadiums, hence, providing brands with more opportunities to connect with their audience, she adds.