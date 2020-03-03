iProspect India to handle digital marketing for Kotak Life Insurance

iProspect India, the digital marketing agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance (Kotak Life), a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.
Under this partnership, iProspect India will offer its services to brand Kotak Life in search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), paid social, affiliates and display facilities.
Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “We are delighted with this win. We will work towards providing unique and innovative digital marketing solutions and growth hacks to brand Kotak Life. Kotak Life Insurance is focused on acquiring customers digitally and now, as partners in their growth story, we look forward to scaling up the digital business of Kotak Life Insurance using our integrated, data-driven and tech-enabled approach.”