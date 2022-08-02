iProspect India wins digital mandate for Monster.com

Commenting on the win, Saurabh Srivastava, CMO, Monster.com, APAC & ME said, “Monster is bracing itself for a new growth journey as it evolves into an end-to-end talent management platform in the months to come. A household name for jobseekers across countries and a preferred talent discovery platform for recruiters, Monster continues to invest in innovative tech product offerings and services that are continuously improving the experience of its users across the web and mobile app. As we move ahead with our renewed aspiration of catering to the diverse requirements of an evolving job market, we are confident that partnering with the best of minds from the digital marketing space will help us create the much-needed brand resonance and equity with our existing and prospective users across emerging markets.”