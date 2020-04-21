iProspect India wins SBI’s digital mandate

As per the mandate, the agency will handle the entire gamut of digital duties – Paid Media, Social Media, Creative, SEO and ORM (online reputation management) for the brand.
iProspect India, the digital marketing agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has won the digital mandate for the Indian financial services and banking leader – State Bank of India (SBI).
As per the mandate, iProspect India will handle the entire gamut of digital duties – Paid Media, Social Media, Creative, SEO (search engine optimisation) and ORM (online reputation management) for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
SBI is the largest Indian bank in terms of its balance sheet size and its number of branches. It caters to approximately one-third of the country's population and aspires to stay the preferred bank for the Indian Youth. SBI continues to be India’s largest commercial bank with its digital-first approach and its vision to be the first choice of the ever-changing modern India. To evolve its digital presence, iProspect India will help the bank achieve its digital marketing objectives by devising innovative digital campaigns, using proprietary tools and solutions.
Commenting on the win, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “One in every three Indians is an SBI customer. That is the mammoth reach of the Indian bank. We are delighted that our deep domain understanding of the banking sector and a unique integrated creative and media approach won us the mandate to partner with them in their digital outreach and communication strategy. #DigitalIndia is a reality now.”
On the partnership, Sweta Aggarwall, CMO, SBI added, “iProspect India came in with a great creative-first, solution-driven, 360-degree digital marketing approach and we are looking forward to working with them. We want to ride the digital wave and delight not just the existing but potential new customers as well.”