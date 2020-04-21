iProspect India wins SBI’s digital mandate

SBI is the largest Indian bank in terms of its balance sheet size and its number of branches. It caters to approximately one-third of the country's population and aspires to stay the preferred bank for the Indian Youth. SBI continues to be India’s largest commercial bank with its digital-first approach and its vision to be the first choice of the ever-changing modern India. To evolve its digital presence, iProspect India will help the bank achieve its digital marketing objectives by devising innovative digital campaigns, using proprietary tools and solutions.