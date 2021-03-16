iProspect launches as a new agency in India & Globally

Through the belief in this proposition, iProspect has adopted the “Brands Accelerated” tagline to sit beneath a reimagined logo within a new, bold and accessible brand identity and website.

Amanda Morrissey, Global President, iProspect said, “We are a new force in the industry, one that draws on decades of expertise carefully brought together to create an agile, scaled, digital first organisation built for the future and delivering today. In fact, the only thing that has stayed the same is the name, but even that looks different. With precision and at pace, the new iProspect is able to learn, flex and scale its output to transform a brands’ performance and provide effective business growth; immediately and in the future. Created from the ground up, the new agency has been collectively built by 93 local market teams working together and understanding the necessity for global consistency yet having the insight to locally adapt for their unique client, consumer and market demands. With this approach, the new iProspect is not a classic top-down ‘one size fits all’ global agency model, but more of an ‘all sizes fit within’ agency framework, with the same global vision and purpose”