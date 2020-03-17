iQOO appoints Lowe Lintas to launch iQOO 3 smartphone in India

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
iQOO, a premium high-performance smartphone brand, has recently announced its entry in India. It has appointed Lowe Lintas to launch iQOO 3, a smartphone powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G capabilities.
As the brand forays into the Indian premium smartphone segment, it has roped in Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. Lowe Lintas has developed its launch communication and is helping the brand build quality and performance credentials using relevant digital video content.
Commenting on the appointment, Gagan Arora, director - marketing, iQOO India said, "For our new brand launch, we were not looking for an advertising agency only, but a strategic partner who could chalk out a robust launch plan for us. Lowe's strategic approach was completely aligned with our philosophy and vision and helped us translate the same into a creative manifesto very well."
Talking about the creative idea, Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said “Conceived and created by Katya Mohan and Cohaan Dias, the idea uses the brand’s global positioning of Monster Inside, to bring together the almost superhuman energy that drives Virat and the superlative performance specs of the iQOO 3. And does this in a manner that we hope will stay with consumers as they use the phone and experience its sheer ability.”
Speaking about the new association, Satish Ramanathan, executive director, Lowe Lintas said “Mobile phone category is easily one of the busiest categories. And launching a new brand and that too a premium one was quite a challenge. As iQOO is new to India, it is extremely important to talk about its superior features to build their credentials but in a manner that’s distinctive and true to the proposition of ‘Monster Inside.”