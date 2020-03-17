iQOO appoints Lowe Lintas to launch iQOO 3 smartphone in India

Talking about the creative idea, Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said “Conceived and created by Katya Mohan and Cohaan Dias, the idea uses the brand’s global positioning of Monster Inside, to bring together the almost superhuman energy that drives Virat and the superlative performance specs of the iQOO 3. And does this in a manner that we hope will stay with consumers as they use the phone and experience its sheer ability.”