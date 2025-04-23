IRCTC partners with Adgebra for ‘Cuboid’ ad format

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has partnered with Adgebra to introduce the 'Cuboid' ad format across its digital properties, including app and website.

Advertisment

The Cuboid format is a new digital advertising solution designed to improve user engagement. It features six panels that allow brands to present more detailed content. The format fits natively within the user experience and has shown early results of 3.2 times higher engagement compared to traditional ad formats.

Sumeet Dubey, chief business officer, Adgebra, noted, "This partnership combines IRCTC's premium audience with our creative storytelling solutions to create meaningful brand connections. The Cuboid format sets a new benchmark for digital brand engagement."