Ireland’s T20 cricket players savour curd and sugar before their tournament in Nandini’s new ad

As per Indian beliefs, consuming curd and sugar before leaving for an event can bring good luck.
Karnataka Milk Federation's dairy brand Nandini unveiled its ad recently, featuring Ireland’s national cricket team players.
The advertisement shows the Irish cricket team in their dressing room. Cricketer Barry McCarthy is seen motivating his teammates by saying, “Okay boys, let's go out there and win this thing. Let's go!”
Another player Andrew Balbirnie soon interrupts the conversation and holding a bowl of curd, says, “Curd and sugar for good luck,” to which all the players smile and go ahead to have the same.
According to Indian beliefs, eating curd and sugar before leaving for an important work or an event can bring good luck. For the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Nandini has sponsored the Ireland and Scotland cricket teams.
Several Indian brands are sponsoring international cricket teams as it offers cost-effective and clear brand exposure. For example, Indian dairy brand Amul is currently sponsoring the USA and South African cricket teams. Since 2019, the India-based IT company HCLTech has been the official digital technology partner of Cricket Australia.