IRTH by Titan appoints Twinkle Khanna as first brand ambassador

IRTH Bags, a women’s accessories brand under Titan Company, has announced the appointment of Twinkle Khanna as its first brand ambassador. The brand has also launched a new campaign that aims to highlight the everyday realities of women and their relationships with their handbags.

Advertisment

The campaign features a series of short films introduced by Khanna in her public persona as Mrs. Funnybones. These films explore common issues women encounter with handbags such as impractical design or lack of functionality and present IRTH’s products as addressing these concerns through user-focused design.

Kanwalpreet Walia, said, “Today, mobility for women isn’t just about getting from A to B — it’s about showing up in style, in a way that feels uniquely her. A woman’s bag is far more than an accessory. It is her constant companion, her secret keeper, her styling partner, and sometimes even her snack stash!



With the new IRTH campaign, we wanted to spark playful and honest conversations around all the fun, fabulous, and not-so-fabulous moments women share with their bags. And who better to lead this dialogue than the ever-charming and endlessly witty Mrs. Funnybones? With her signature sass and sparkle, she turns everyday stories into laugh-out-loud moments, making her the perfect voice to celebrate the beautiful bond between a woman and her bag.”

In the first film, Khanna introduces IRTH’s new monogram collection, Initials, and comments on the experience of using well-designed bags. The campaign promotes the brand’s design philosophy: 'Perfect design isn’t just seen, it’s felt.'

The campaign was conceptualised by Kondurkar Studio. Amrish Kondurkar, stated, “This collaboration is really about shared sensibilities. Mrs. Funnybones brings her wit and joyful take on daily life, and IRTH brings thoughtful design that makes each of those moments a little better. It’s a perfect blend, a campaign that narrates what our bags were always meant to do: elevate the everyday in ways both subtle and delightful.”

The Initials collection includes a range of handbag styles such as shoulder bags, backpacks, and handhelds. Each design incorporates IRTH’s brand icon and emphasizes functionality alongside aesthetic appeal.

