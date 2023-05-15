IRUS Eyewear launches ‘All Eyes On Me’ campaign ft. Kartik Aaryan

The campaign playfully exhibits Kartik's youthful and fashionable appearance after adorning IRUS’ new sunglasses and frames.
IRUS, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated second campaignlaunch of its highly anticipated second campaign, 'All Eyes on Me’, featuring the charismatic Bollywood youth icon Kartik Aaryan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both IRUS and Kartik Aaryan, bringing together the essence of contemporary fashion and the magnetism of Bollywood stardom.
With his innate ability to connect with fans across demographics, Kartik Aaryan will ignite a fresh wave of excitement and style through the 'All Eyes on Me' campaign. His natural charisma and distinctive fashion sense align seamlessly with IRUS’ commitment to empowering individuals to express their unique personalities through fashion.
The 'All Eyes on Me' campaign captures the spirit of IRUS, a brand renowned for its cutting-edge designs and trendsetting fashion statements. Kartik Aaryan, known for his versatility and charm, perfectly embodies the brand's vision and resonates with its target audience of fashion-forward individuals. Kartik has been featured in a series of captivating visuals showcasing IRUS’ latest collection. From trendy casual wear to glamorous red carpet ensembles, the campaign will highlight the brand's diverse range of eyewear options, appealing to fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.
The star and face of the brand Kartik Aaryan believes that the “All Eyes on Me” campaign fully reflects his personality, he also said the brand has become a revolutionary in the sector as an eyewear brand that truly understands the desires of its young audience.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for our 'All Eyes on Me' campaign," said Ruebec Bokhari, marketing head of Irus Eyewear, "Our new collection features a beautiful range of shapes and impeccable colours that we believe will be a game changer in the eyewear industry. For a collection inspired by the city hues and youth inspiration, we needed a game-changing launch plan that would get all eyes on us, and that’s what we’ve done".
Expressing his enthusiasm, Prasad Rao, executive creative director at Makani Creatives, also conveyed, "The IRUS collection is stunning and it is sure to grab attention. To top that, we have an ambassador who is a youth heartthrob and a trendsetter- Kartik Aaryan. With this campaign, we wanted to get all eyes on the wide and dynamic range of products the brand has. That’s why the campaign is created to be a visual delight, complimented by Kartik’s swag and flair. We are confident that it will connect profoundly with today’s generation”.
Yashtika Vaswani, digital marketing head Makani Creatives, added, "We take pride in our ability to create campaigns that are not only visually appealing but also tell a story. With 'All Eyes On Me’ we have pushed the envelope and delivered a campaign that captures the essence of IRUS Eyewear.”
The idea of launching the summer collection with trendsetters from the film industry is a way to show the brand’s way of embracing the generation that is always the main character in their life.