Is Bill Gates really debuting on Indian TV in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi 2'?

Move over, Silicon Valley — Bill Gates might just be making his next pitch in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Yes, you read that right. A Times of India report suggests that Ekta Kapoor's iconic TV soap will host a special appearance by the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist. The cameo will reportedly feature Gates in a virtual video call with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani, spread over three episodes focused on maternal and newborn health awareness—an extension of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing work in India.



Adding fuel to the buzz, Star Plus — the platform airing the show — recently dropped a teaser-style clip where Tulsi is seen talking to someone on a laptop. “Bohot accha laga mujhe yeh jaan ke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hai,” she says, smiling at the screen. The teaser doesn’t reveal who’s on the other end, but social media was quick to connect the dots.

While speculation is rife about Gates’ cameo, other buzz suggests that Oscar-winning actor Will Smith might also make his Indian television debut on the show. However, there’s no official trailer or confirmation for that yet.

If true, this would mark one of the most unexpected global crossovers in Indian pop culture.

Indian cinema has certainly featured its fair share of international cameos, such as Will Smith dancing in Student of the Year 2, Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance in Liger, and Jackie Chan collaborating with Disha Patani in Kung Fu Yoga. However, when it comes to daily soaps, the situation is quite different.

Movies and reality shows have long welcomed global names — Ed Sheeran’s jam session on The Kapil Sharma Show and Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef India visit all neatly fit the entertainment-PR ecosystem. But a billionaire philanthropist appearing in a prime-time family drama? That’s the kind of crossover only Indian television could pull off with a straight face.

Then again, this isn’t the first time Gates has gone viral in India’s pop culture circuit. The last time he made headlines among Gen Z was for his unexpected (and wildly meme-worthy) collab with Dolly Chaiwala, where he gamely sipped tea at a roadside stall.

So perhaps this Tulsi crossover isn’t so far-fetched after all. In today’s marketing ecosystem, cultural soft power matters more than ever. For Gates, it’s a way to localise his global messaging—to reach India’s heartland not through white papers or conferences but through Tulsi Virani’s living room monologue. If confirmed, Gates’ cameo could be 2025’s most meme-able moment — a mix of social impact, nostalgia, and sheer surrealism.

After all, in Ekta Kapoor’s universe, rebirth, resurrection, and remote video calls with billionaires are all fair game.