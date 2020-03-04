Is Olay India's new ad aimed at a younger audience?

One of the most popular body positivity campaigns ever belongs to Unilever when it, in 2004, launched the 'Dove Campaign for Real Beauty'. It aimed to celebrate women's natural (physical) shapes, and encourage them to be confident and comfortable with themselves. Billboard advertisements were put up in Germany and the UK featuring photographs of real women, instead of professional models. The campaign went on to become a stellar hit and expanded to several mediums like ads, events, workshops, and so on.