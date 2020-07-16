Is there room for a specialised hand cream market in India?

Highlighting the insight behind this campaign, Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, chief creative officers at Mullen Lintas, said, “The insight for the film comes straight from the new reality that we are all living in. With the increased safety measures and the lockdown, there is an impact on our hands, which are doing way more than they're used to. While the visual language stands as a crucial part of our everyday lives, the track is youthful and vibrant, ensuring that the essence of the brand feels relatable.”