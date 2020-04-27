Is this what celeb endorsements will look like in a locked-down world?

Satbir Singh Sindhu, president and business head at Madhur Sugar, added, “Our intent with this campaign is to educate consumers about why it is imperative to graduate to packaged staples from a trusted brand like Madhur Sugar. Through this campaign, we are trying to impress upon all buyers, that hygiene is the first step to health and safety. It is advisable to cut down the purchase of loose staples like sugar completely and instantly graduate to Madhur Sugar, which is completely untouched by hand. One can wash vegetables, pulses and rice, but sugar can't be washed so ensuring you only bring home a trusted brand like Madhur is critical. Madhur Sugar follows all the guidelines given by the government, and will continue to ensure delivery of the safest and most hygienic sugar to our customers.”