Is your brand ready for the spotlight? Enter the afaqs! Digies Awards 2025 now!

The afaqs! Digies Awards are set to return in January 2025, spotlighting outstanding achievements in the digital marketing landscape. As digital platforms continue to reshape brand narratives, the Digies Awards, organised by afaqs!, celebrate creative brilliance and strategic excellence across digital marketing channels.

Honouring exemplary work from agencies, brands, production houses, design studios, creative studios, and content creators, the Digies Awards highlight innovative approaches that have propelled brands into the digital spotlight. With categories spanning diverse areas—social media campaigns, multi-platform integrations, influencer marketing, and short-form video storytelling—the awards offer a platform for recognising impactful work that resonates with audiences across touchpoints.

This year’s edition invites participants to compete across 61 diverse categories, designed to reflect the breadth and depth of today’s digital marketing strategies. Complementing these are two highly coveted awards: Brand of the Year and Agency of the Year, which recognise organisations for their overall excellence and contributions to digital marketing.

For more details, click here.

Why participate in afaqs! Digies 2025?

The Digies offer a unique opportunity for brands and agencies to gain recognition, network with industry leaders, and connect with like-minded innovators. Winning an award at Digies not only strengthens credibility but also serves as an endorsement of creative expertise, encouraging team motivation and providing publicity for brand successes.

Last year’s Digies saw 600+ entries across more than 50 categories, with over 80 brands, including Indigo, Astral Pipes, boAt, Britannia, Tanishq, Wipro, Ceat, and Adidas, among the winners. The event showcased an array of creative campaigns that set new benchmarks in digital engagement and storytelling.

Important dates

Entry Deadline: November 21, 2024

Award Night: January 31, 2025

The Digies Awards continue to honour the vision and innovation driving the digital marketing industry forward. This year’s awards night promises a celebration of creativity and a chance for participants to cement their mark in the digital landscape. submit your entries now to celebrate your creative achievements at Digies 2025!