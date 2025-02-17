ISA CEO Conference 2025 to focus on AI and business transformation

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the national body representing advertisers, announced the ISA CEO Conference, scheduled to take place at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai, on February 27, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

This year's conference, themed “AI: Making Businesses Future-Ready,” will bring together CEOs, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss AI's impact on business. The event will focus on AI-driven strategies to improve efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.

Sunil Kataria, chairman, ISA, emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, stating, "The Indian Society of Advertisers stands for education, representation, protection, and support to advertisers. The ISA CEO Conference is a testament to our commitment to ushering in a new era of business intelligence. With AI at the forefront, we are setting the stage for transformative changes that promise not only to enhance operational efficiencies but also to redefine industry standards."

Some of the speakers Include:

Rohit Jawa, CEO, Hindustan Unilever

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, CEO, Procter & Gamble

Roma Datta, managing director, Google

Abheek Singhi, managing director, BCG

Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business, Meta

Ranjani Mani, director and country head, generative AI, Microsoft

The ISA CEO Conference 2025 will feature keynotes, expert panel discussions, and real-world case studies, providing attendees with actionable strategies to harness AI for long-term success.

Srinandan Sundaram, ISA events subcommittee head and executive director of Home Care at Hindustan Unilever, added, "This conference is designed to empower leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of AI technologies in their business strategies. It's an unparalleled opportunity to network with peers and gain insights from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

The conference is sponsored by companies, including Google, Hindustan Unilever, Meta, Colgate, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Marico, Adani Wilmar, Raymond, TTK Prestige, and Zydus Wellness.