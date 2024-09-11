By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

ISA launches Media Charter to advance digital ads, brand safety, and data

The event saw  the launch of the four key playbooks addressing brand safety, viewability, ad fraud and first-party data.

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), rolled out the ISA Media Charter. This initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and collaboration within the country’s growing digital advertising landscape. The event saw  the launch of the four key playbooks addressing brand safety, viewability, ad fraud and first-party data. The event was attended by advertisers, agency partners and publishers. 

Sunil Kataria, chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond, stated, “With  over 70 years of advocating for advertisers, the ISA has continually  pushed the boundaries within the advertising ecosystem, promoting effective and effective advertising  practices. The launch of the ISA Media Charter is a landmark initiative that addresses the critical pillars of brand safety, viewability, ad fraud and first-party data. As we embrace this next phase  of digital transformation, the charter will play a crucial role in enhancing collaboration between  advertisers, agencies, and publishers, ensuring that India’s digital advertising landscape grows  stronger, safer, and more transparent." 

Tejas Apte, ISA Media Forum head and general manager - Media, South Asia, Unilever,  added,” The media charter released last year called out key priorities for ISA’s Media Forum. Over the last few months we have worked with members of the ISA, agency partners and publishers to  co-create four playbooks. Through the implementation of these playbooks we want to make digital  advertising safe, transparent and trustworthy for advertisers while improving the experience for  end users." 

Ankit Desai, ISA Media Forum co-chair and head - media, digital marketing and brand PR (India and Global Centre of Excellence), Marico, shared, “The ISA Media Charter will not only enhance trust and transparency but also empower advertisers  to make more informed decisions. As we navigate the complexities of the digital world, the ISA  Media Charter will serve as a compass, guiding us towards more effective, ethical, and consumer centric advertising practices. It's a testament to our commitment to fostering an ecosystem where  innovation thrives alongside responsibility.” 

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Indian Society of Advertisers