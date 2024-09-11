ISA launches Media Charter to advance digital ads, brand safety, and data

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), rolled out the ISA Media Charter. This initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and collaboration within the country’s growing digital advertising landscape. The event saw the launch of the four key playbooks addressing brand safety, viewability, ad fraud and first-party data. The event was attended by advertisers, agency partners and publishers.
Sunil Kataria, chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond, stated, “With over 70 years of advocating for advertisers, the ISA has continually pushed the boundaries within the advertising ecosystem, promoting effective and effective advertising practices. The launch of the ISA Media Charter is a landmark initiative that addresses the critical pillars of brand safety, viewability, ad fraud and first-party data. As we embrace this next phase of digital transformation, the charter will play a crucial role in enhancing collaboration between advertisers, agencies, and publishers, ensuring that India’s digital advertising landscape grows stronger, safer, and more transparent."
Tejas Apte, ISA Media Forum head and general manager - Media, South Asia, Unilever, added,” The media charter released last year called out key priorities for ISA’s Media Forum. Over the last few months we have worked with members of the ISA, agency partners and publishers to co-create four playbooks. Through the implementation of these playbooks we want to make digital advertising safe, transparent and trustworthy for advertisers while improving the experience for end users."
Ankit Desai, ISA Media Forum co-chair and head - media, digital marketing and brand PR (India and Global Centre of Excellence), Marico, shared, “The ISA Media Charter will not only enhance trust and transparency but also empower advertisers to make more informed decisions. As we navigate the complexities of the digital world, the ISA Media Charter will serve as a compass, guiding us towards more effective, ethical, and consumer centric advertising practices. It's a testament to our commitment to fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives alongside responsibility.”