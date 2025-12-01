Ishaan Khatter appointed as brand ambassador for EUME

EUME has named actor Ishaan Khatter as the face of the brand, signalling a shift as the luggage and travel accessories company positions itself more firmly within the broader lifestyle segment.

Advertisment

The collaboration is positioned around a shared idea of movement as an expressive and intentional act. The brand describes Ishaan’s creative approach as aligned with its own design philosophy.

“We have always believed that EUME represents more than just travel accessories — it represents a lifestyle in motion,” said Naina Parekh, founder, EUME. “In Ishaan, we found a natural extension of that idea. He is energetic yet grounded, stylish yet effortless, and deeply connected to his craft and culture. His personality resonates with the people we create for—individuals who want functionality without losing their sense of expression. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us.”

The campaign features EUME’s full product portfolio, positioning Khatter as the face of the brand’s lifestyle shift rather than a single category. The visual treatment adopts a clean, modern design language, with Ishaan involved in shaping elements such as styling and narrative direction.

Speaking about the association, Ishaan Khatter said: “EUME represents a mindset that truly speaks to me - smart, conscious, and effortlessly stylish. Collaborating with EUME felt natural because their products are designed for people who are constantly on the move, but never compromise on comfort or individuality.”