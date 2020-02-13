Isobar bags digital mandate for Max Bupa

Speaking on the partnership, Anika Agarwal, director & marketing Head - Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “We were looking for a creative partner who could help us break the monotony that plagues most of the messaging around the BFSI category. The idea was to work with a partner who could break down complex products for the consumer and help drive category education. With Isobar, we found a partner who brought in a fresh approach to the brand and were in sync with the roadmap for the brand. We are happy to work with a team that ideates with a digital-first approach and are confident that their creative nous will help us convey Max Bupa’s value proposition to the Indian consumer.”