Isobar bags digital mandate for Max Bupa

Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has been appointed as the digital partner for Max Bupa Health Insurance, a leading standalone health insurance player in India.
Isobar India won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Gurgaon office.
Commenting on the win, Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar India said, “We are truly delighted to be working with Max Bupa. It’s a highly competitive category and since we are talking to a digital-first audience, we aim to do category-leading work through the creative use of digital. We are looking forward to this partnership to create a communication that drives the desired impact and achieves business outcomes for Max Bupa.”
Speaking on the partnership, Anika Agarwal, director & marketing Head - Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “We were looking for a creative partner who could help us break the monotony that plagues most of the messaging around the BFSI category. The idea was to work with a partner who could break down complex products for the consumer and help drive category education. With Isobar, we found a partner who brought in a fresh approach to the brand and were in sync with the roadmap for the brand. We are happy to work with a team that ideates with a digital-first approach and are confident that their creative nous will help us convey Max Bupa’s value proposition to the Indian consumer.”
Isobar is a global full-service digital agency known for its significant innovations in digital marketing communications. The agency has also been recognized globally by Gartner as a Leader for the third year in a row in the Digital Marketing Agency Magic Quadrant and by Forrester as a Leader for Digital Experiences.