Isobar launches its consulting practice

Speaking on the appointment and launch, Rahul commented, "Digital platforms and technologies have become an integral part of consumer journeys today. It is not an advertising platform for them. They are transacting, communicating, researching, building relationships, banking, etc. It is a different life for consumers on digital. Forward-looking businesses need to understand consumer needs and solve their problems using digital solutions. For this, we need to change the existing advertising codes and reorient the entire organization to keep consumer needs and problems at the centre.”