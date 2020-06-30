Isobar wins digital mandate for British Council India brands

Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has been appointed as the digital media partner for British Council Brands- British Council Division and British Council Examinations and English Services India, a subsidiary of British Council, UK. British Council provides access to English language training and learning for both students and teachers and creates opportunities for young people to succeed in a globalized world.

For the record, The British Council is the United Kingdom's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities.