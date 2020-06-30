Isobar wins digital mandate for British Council India brands

The agency bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brands from its Gurgaon office.
Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has been appointed as the digital media partner for British Council Brands- British Council Division and British Council Examinations and English Services India, a subsidiary of British Council, UK. British Council provides access to English language training and learning for both students and teachers and creates opportunities for young people to succeed in a globalized world.
For the record, The British Council is the United Kingdom's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities.
Isobar India bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will service the brands from its Gurgaon office wherein it will manage digital media buying and planning for both British Council Division and British Council Examinations and English Services India.
Speaking on the association, Nirupa Fernandez, director marketing, British Council said, "We are very pleased to associate with Isobar in India. We believe that deep customer insights and data analysis drive an effective campaign. We are confident that Isobar can help us deliver an integrated media approach that will help us position our brand effectively across all channels. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Isobar.”
Commenting on the win, Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar India added, "We're excited and proud that British Council India has appointed us to manage their digital duties. With our integrated approach and capabilities of delivering end-to-end solutions, we are confident that we will be able to create a strong connection with our consumers across platforms. We are looking forward to making their digital presence stronger as we move forward."