IT Department raids dentsu India’s Mumbai office

Sources confirm this development took place on 5th July 2022.
The income tax (IT) department raided the Mumbai office of dentsu India yesterday (5 July 2022). Highly reliable sources have confirmed this development to afaqs!.
Coincidentally, a communication was sent to all employees on Tuesday asking them to work from home until further notice. However, afaqs! cannot confirm if the work from home notice was connected to the raid.
The Japanese advertising agency network did not respond to our email on this development at the time of filing this report.
This is a developing story and we will update the story as and when we receive any information.