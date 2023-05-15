ITC Aashirvaad’s latest “Spice-Kaaram” campaign by PAD warms the Telugu audiences

The ad film, conceived and executed by PAD, aims to highlight the importance of Aashirvaad spices in our everyday life albeit for young hostelers or families.
ITC Aashirvaad has left no stone unturned in reaching its last mile consumers. In collaboration with PAD- South India’s Advertising Agency, its latest campaign “Aashirvaad kaaram mana Telugu inti karam [Translates to Aashirvaad spices are staple Telugu house spice]” is a clear testimony of the growing love for the Aashirvaad spices [especially the chilli powder] in the Telugu markets.
The ad film, conceived and executed by PAD, aims to highlight the importance of Aashirvaad spices in our everyday life albeit for young hostelers or families. Steering away from the usual functional approach, the film establishes a deeper connection by capturing the region's unique flavors, culture, and heritage while positioning the brand as one of the market leaders.
The nostalgic jingle uses local idioms and phrases banking on the concept of adding spices to slices of everyday life:
Vetakaaram, for its playfulness of spices.
Sahakaaram, for the value it adds to our kitchens.
Chamatkaaram, for the magic it allows us to create.
And mamakaaram for the love it helps us spread.
which Aashirvaad brings to you.
After it’s launch, the netizens took to their social pages with statements like, “Aashirvaad has become a part of my kitchen❤️”
Vivek Reddy, Co-founder and Creative Director, PAD remarked, “The success of an ad campaign lies in the lasting impression it has on the consumer. The essence of which lies in storytelling and establishing connection. Aashirvaad Spice’s commitment to taste and quality has made it a part of everyday lives in Telugu Households.
By combining both, we wanted to reach the last mile consumer. The regional play of the word “Kaaram” and its insert in various-yet-relatable scenarios is the pulse of this film. We’re thrilled to see it's being well received. At PAD, we believe that hyper-local and regional stories are the key to building effective brand awareness.”
