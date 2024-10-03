ITC Candyman launches tadka lollipop, sweet outside with a tangy twist

ITC Candyman has launched a new campaign Candyman Tadka Lollipop. This new offering delivers a fusion of sweet and tangy flavours. Candyman Tadka Lollipop features green mango and tamarind flavors with a masala-filled center. The tagline "Sweet Outside, Naughty Inside" highlights the dual experience of Candyman Tadka Lollipop.

The brand also released a new campaign announcing the launch. The campaign captures the playful nature of its young audience who, while appearing sweet and innocent, also have a naughty side – just like the delicious Candyman Tadka lollipop that starts sweet but has a naughty yet tasty masala surprise within.

Speaking about the launch, Rohit Dogra, COO, chocolates, coffee and confectionary remarked, “Candyman Tadka is an exciting expansion for us as we enter the lollipop category. This product represents our commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the confectionery space. With its unique masala-filled core and the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavours, Candyman Tadka offers a refreshing experience that truly stands out in the market. We are confident that this launch will further strengthen ITC’s presence in the Confectionery category and open up exciting avenues for growth."

Commenting on the new TVC Campaign, Damodaran Nair, president of FCBUlka Bangalore, the agency responsible for creating the campaign, said, "The younger audience have a playful duality – they’re not just sweet; they can be cheeky and mischievous when they want to be. That’s why Candyman Tadka Lollipop is the perfect match, bringing a bold twist to the traditional lollipop. We saw the opportunity to shake up the category and create a fun, cheeky campaign that captures this flavorful combination. We're excited to see how Candyman Tadka will redefine the way lollipops are enjoyed in India. And we know this is just the start of something big."

Priced at Rs 5, the new product is now available in Eastern and Southern parts of India.