ITC Engage unveils Eau De Parfum Fragrance gift sets for Valentine's Day

The gift sets for him and her are available in four variants respectively.
As fragrance holds a profound significance in love and romance, it has the power to evoke memories, stir emotions and ignite desire. This Valentine’s Day, ITC Engage unveils a Luxury Miniature Eau De Parfum Fragrance Gift Set curated with the most sought-after scents that dominate fragrance trends of today.
The fragrances embody the essence of love and celebration and the exclusive gift sets blend elegance and luxury making it the expression of affection for that special someone and significant other.
Kartik Aryan, brand ambassador ITC Engage, expresses, “I believe fragrance is not just a scent but a language of love. Resonating deeply with the essence of Valentine’s, a fragrance makes for an absolutely beautiful gift. ITC Engage Luxury Mini Eau De Parfum Gift sets are designed to evoke passion, captivate senses and truly elevate the Valentine’s Day gifting experience.”
Packed in a box, the Gift sets for 'Him' and 'Her' aim to exude opulence. The miniature bottles seek to reflect sophistication and are convenient to carry everywhere. The scents bottled together present a melange of different emotions that express love. They serve to be an ideal travel companion, perfect for a weekend getaway together.
Tara Sutaria, brand ambassador ITC Engage adds, “For me a fragrance is an emotion. When it comes to gifting, I always choose a present that evokes a memory and often find myself exploring fragrances to perfectly suit the personality as well as compliment the occasion. Engage’s beautiful curation of the Luxury Mini Eau De Parfum Gift Sets elevates the celebration of love this Valentine’s Day. It is the perfect gift that exemplifies the allure of romance.”
“Fragrance is a recent passion of mine and I am intrigued by the power and allure just a whiff of fine fragrance holds. I believe in the intensity of love and this translates into the kind of gifts that I would personally select. For me, a special fragrance will always have a story. Gifting a fragrance is about sharing the story and the memory of a special moment. The new Luxury Mini Eau De Perfumes from ITC Engage are a great way to express love and illuminate a fragrant memory,” adds Shubman Gill, brand ambassador of ITC Engage.
The gift set is available on Engage's website, BlinkIt and Amazon.