ITC Engage unveils new TVC to highlight the new product

With the backdrop of an international fashion show, the launch film weaves a fast-paced narrative of fragrances that attract and make heads turn. The rhythmic and poetic visuals bring to the fore a budding playful romance between the show stoppers. The energy, the social camaraderie behind the scenes, the internationally set fashion show, the evening mood and the glamourous showcase highlights the distinct scents and the undeniable aspect of an attractive fragrance taking precedence over all others. Quick camera flashes, stealing alone time and moments amidst the camera, people and flashlights, make for a glamourous showcase of fashion and fragrance. The upbeat background score adds to the intrigue and the irresistible attraction that unfolds behind the scene.