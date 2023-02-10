ITC Engage unveils new TVC to highlight the new product

The TVC film was conceptualised and directed by Denzil Machado.
ITC Engage, has launched a new range of Eau De Parfums and to highlight its new product. The company launched a new film conceptualised and directed by Denzil Machado.
With the backdrop of an international fashion show, the launch film weaves a fast-paced narrative of fragrances that attract and make heads turn. The rhythmic and poetic visuals bring to the fore a budding playful romance between the show stoppers. The energy, the social camaraderie behind the scenes, the internationally set fashion show, the evening mood and the glamourous showcase highlights the distinct scents and the undeniable aspect of an attractive fragrance taking precedence over all others. Quick camera flashes, stealing alone time and moments amidst the camera, people and flashlights, make for a glamourous showcase of fashion and fragrance. The upbeat background score adds to the intrigue and the irresistible attraction that unfolds behind the scene.
Commenting on the launch, Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC, said, “I believe, fragrance defines an identity and helps make a distinct statement. ITC Engage has been a trendsetter in experimenting and layering with unique fragrances and formats. The endeavour to present a global best continues and this new range of Engage Eau De Parfums is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship of creating the finest fragrances. Fragrance is intrinsic to fashion and with this new series, Engage, presents a visual and sensorial narrative that addresses the intricacies of attraction and attention.”