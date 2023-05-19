ITC Fiama launches new TVC ft. Sara Ali Khan for its new product

The campaign invites consumers to experience fragrance layering for a daylong fresh feel beyond the shower.
ITC Fiama leverages its strengths in mining consumer insights to launch yet another unique innovation with Fiama Happy Naturals, a new portfolio of Shower Gels and Perfume Mists.
Fiama Happy Naturals introduces the concept of ‘fragrance layering’ in personal wash through its in-shower and post shower routine of Shower Gels and Perfume Mists. Today, consumers are looking at ways to sustain the fragrances they love, throughout the day and not lose out on it immediately after a shower. Providing for this insight, Fiama Happy Naturals invites consumers to experience fragrance layering for a daylong fresh feel.
With Fiama Happy Naturals, the brand also takes a step forward towards clean beauty with a nature inspired assortment of shower and post shower products. The new range of perfume mists and shower gels crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients, not only evokes a fresh feel which continues to be layered in with the post-bath perfume mists but also enhances appeal for the conscious consumer.
The Happy Naturals range of Perfume Mists and Shower Gels are safe on sensitive skin, dermatologist tested, and made in recycled packaging. The Happy Naturals shower gels, made with 97% Natural Origin content, allow for a deep soak while the perfume mists are a perfect companion to ensure twenty-four-hour sensorial experience. Be it a spritz of bergamot before one leaves the house or a dash of lavender to refresh before a meeting, the brand has formulated these products with exotic ingredients.
Adding zest to the happy concoction is Sara Ali Khan in a refreshing new film for Fiama's Happy Naturals. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, India, Sara brings in her natural vibes embracing her love for nature and highlighting the natural origin of the ingredients as she revels in Nature ki Happy, Happy Feeling.
Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited, says, “Skin often modulates emotions and Fiama leverages this insight to introduce Happy Naturals for Happy Skin. The range, crafted with natural origin content is a step forward to include clean beauty and provide consumers a conscious choice. Fiama Happy Naturals builds on the consumer need of feeling fresh for a longer period of time and leverages innovation to introduce layering of fragrances in shower and beyond to extend the fresh-from-the-shower scent and feel.”
Commenting on the launch, Actress Sara Ali Khan said, “I have had a fun-filled journey working with Fiama over the last four years, and shooting for this TVC was yet another memorable experience. Fragrances have the ability to alter our emotions and mood more than any other sensory experience. The Happy Naturals range is my go-to daily self-care ritual, which truly evokes the little surprises that nature has to offer.”
Fiama Happy Naturals Shower gels are crafted with 97% Natural Origin content. The new shower gels comprise of two variants - Plum Blossom & Ylang and Bergamot & Yuzu crafted with skin- friendly pH and skin consitioners. The bottles are made with 50% recycled plastic.
The new range of Fiama Happy Naturals Mists are a concoction of 85% Natural Origin ingredients and unique fragrances which are fresh. Safe on sensitive skin, and perfect for a day out or a quick spritz post a sweaty workout, Fiama’s Happy Naturals Mists are available in three exciting variants- Plum Blossom & Ylang, Lavender & Tangerine and Bergamot & Yuzu.