ITC Fiama launches sandalwood oil & patchouli gel bar with Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the launch film, further captures this refreshingly new vibe in the sandal soap segment. Morning routines are different for different people and almost everybody mark the beginning of a fresh new day with an invigorating and fragrant shower! Often, the daily rigor adds to the lack of a restful sleep leading one to hit the snooze button one time too many. Rashmika as the protagonist embraces a new day with renewed energy. The background score, Rashmika’s playful energy and the unique Fiama Sandal gel bar evokes a delightfully retro yet modern sensibility that is fresh, a lot of fun and presents a must try vibe.