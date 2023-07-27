ITC Fiama launches sandalwood oil & patchouli gel bar with Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the launch film captures the refreshingly new vibe in the sandal soap segment.
Sandalwood has been an integral part of bathing rituals across various cultures globally. The refreshing and relaxing scent of sandalwood is known to enhance positivity. ITC’s Fiama, amongst the leading personal wash brands in India, continues to disrupt and innovate in the wash segment, with the recent launch of the unique Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar. ITC Fiama gives the sandal soap a modern twist. The traditional opaque sandal soap category will witness an innovative experience with sandal in a transparent Gel Bar format. In addition, Patchouli as an ingredient with sandalwood oil brings in a fresh olfactive sensorial experience while preserving the traditional aspects that make sandal soaps special – its fragrance!
The unique amalgamation of sandalwood oil and patchouli evokes a warm, earthy and exotic sensory experience that blends harmoniously to create a captivating and alluring long lasting fragrance. The Gel Bar’s fragrance enlivens, energizes and true to the brand ethos, uplifts the mood. The emotion of the Fiama Sandalwood oil and Patchouli gel bar is epitomized by the vivacious, young and spirited new star of Indian cinema, Rashmika Mandanna. As the new brand ambassador, Rashmika brings in her youthful, free-spirited, happy go lucky attitude that vibes well with Fiama’s cheerful and vibrant brand repertoire.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited said, “Fiama Sandal disrupts the segment with its innovative gel bar format and a unique ingredient mix which is modern yet preserves tradition. We are delighted to have Rashmika Mandanna on board. The product promises a new experience and this, coupled with Rashmika’s infectious energy makes Fiama Sandal a must try.”
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the launch film, further captures this refreshingly new vibe in the sandal soap segment. Morning routines are different for different people and almost everybody mark the beginning of a fresh new day with an invigorating and fragrant shower! Often, the daily rigor adds to the lack of a restful sleep leading one to hit the snooze button one time too many. Rashmika as the protagonist embraces a new day with renewed energy. The background score, Rashmika’s playful energy and the unique Fiama Sandal gel bar evokes a delightfully retro yet modern sensibility that is fresh, a lot of fun and presents a must try vibe.
Fiama Brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna, adds, “Since childhood, I have always seen sandal soaps in a certain ritualistic and ancient way, more so owing to my Coorgi roots. Fiama Sandal and the way it is being presented breaks every set notion of a typical sandal soap. I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating journey to redefine the emotion, promise and perception of a sandal soap.”