ITC Foods responds to 'Boycott Bingo' calls on Twitter…

Recently, Tanishq came under fire twice within the space of a month from online trolls and bullies. First, for an inter-faith ad which netizens claimed promoted ‘love jihad’. Second, when trolls were furious with the brand’s Diwali ad because a line from actress Sayani Gupta on how she’d celebrate Diwali this year said, “… Definitely, no firecrackers. I don’t think anyone should light (burst) any firecrackers…”