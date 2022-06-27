ITC Foods retains Team Pumpkin for digital duties

As part of the mandate, agency will continue to work on digital creatives, moment marketing, and tech enabled social media for brands.
Team Pumpkin has been retained by ITC Foods Division For digital duties 4th year in a row. As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will continue to work on digital creatives, moment marketing, and tech enabled social media for brands, including Bingo Mad Angles, Bingo Tedhe Medhe, Yippee Noodles, Sunfeast Moms Magic, Aashirvaad Svasti Milk and others from the food division.
Shuvadip Banerjee, chief digital officer, ITC says, “We are happy to continue our engagement with Team Pumpkin for our creative and content requirements. Over the last four years Team Pumpkin has proven to be a valuable partner for us with execution being their strength.
The agency works extensively with ITC Sixth Sense, which uses digital tools for social listening to observe the key trends, issues, needs, and concerns on people’s minds through social media forums. The Sixth Sense works to optimize the marketing initiatives with a data led approach. Among notable work, the agency recently helped launch a live social commerce campaign “Jugalbandi”, for its D2C platform ITC e-store, bringing in nearly 20000 customers to its online event in a 2-hour time span, a first for an FMCG company.
"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the ITC Food Division as we have the opportunity to add great value to the brand and to the category leading products that the division offers. The collaborative work with ITC’s team led by Shuvadip has been extensive and encouraging. We are gearing up to take the relationship to even greater heights”, said Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Team Pumpkin.