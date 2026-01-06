ITC launches campaign for Vitamin D enriched Sunfeast Marie Light

ITC has expanded its Sunfeast Marie Light portfolio with the introduction of a Vitamin D–enriched variant, responding to growing awareness around nutrient deficiencies linked to changing lifestyles and reduced sun exposure.

The company cited research indicating a high prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in East India, positioning the new offering as an everyday dietary addition while retaining the biscuit’s existing taste profile. The launch draws on the cultural association of sunlight in Odisha, where the product has been introduced first, with a phased rollout planned across other eastern markets.

Alongside the product launch, ITC has released a new television commercial conceptualised by FCB (Omnicom). The film uses a simple family narrative to highlight the addition of Vitamin D without altering the product’s familiar appeal.

According to Suraj Kathuria, vice president and head of marketing – biscuits, foods division, ITC, "Sunfeast Marie Light has long symbolised the warmth and positivity of the Sun. We’re now enhancing that connection by bringing essential nutrients into a format people enjoy every day. This launch reflects our commitment towards ITC’s larger vision of Help India Eat Better, while making products enjoyable and accessible to consumers.”

Sunfeast Marie Light with Vitamin D is currently available across Odisha, with distribution set to expand to other markets in the region over time.