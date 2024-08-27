ITC launches 'Right Shift' product line aimed at empowering consumers aged 40 and above

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Right Shift launches nutritious product line featuring oats, jaggery cookies, and multigrain snacks.
In July, ITC, a diversified conglomerate, revealed its intention to introduce a new nutrition brand named Right Shift, targeting consumers aged 40 and older with a focus on nutrient-dense products. Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri indicated that the launch would take place within a week to ten days. The brand officially launched its product range under Right Shift on August 26, as reported by Times of India.
The company is introducing a new line of healthy food products, including upma, oats, cookies, and atta, made with natural ingredients. They are targeting a market of nearly 10 million households and plan to expand this offering to other food categories in the future.
"According to experts, by 2050, 40% of India will be 45+ (consumers more than 45 years of age). Due to the bodily changes happening with age, people are consciously looking to make shifts in their food choices but often don't know what the right option is. This consumer segment has the propensity to spend, and food accounts for the bulk of the share of their discretionary spends. They are discussing and debating options they should be adding to their diet to remain healthy and active," Hemant Malik, executive director at ITC told TΟΙ.
FMCG brands are trying to identify untapped market opportunities and gain a larger share of the consumer wallet. "We are looking to gain market share in several categories through a robust portfolio strategy and innovation across segments. Creating relevant differentiations across portfolios that cater to various consumer segments and their evolving needs will be key to achieve this," said Malik.
The approach to target the 45+ age group aligns with the tobacco-to-FMCG conglomerate's larger strategy, known internally as ITC Next, aimed at creating a future-ready portfolio. As part of this Next strategy, the FMCG division is focused on developing future categories and building a product lineup that addresses related markets.
Additionally, this new offering will assist ITC in pursuing premiumisation, a trend within the FMCG sector, as increasing disposable incomes encourage affluent consumers to enhance their purchases and shift towards premium brands.