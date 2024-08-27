ITC launches 'Right Shift' product line aimed at empowering consumers aged 40 and above

"According to experts, by 2050, 40% of India will be 45+ (consumers more than 45 years of age). Due to the bodily changes happening with age, people are consciously looking to make shifts in their food choices but often don't know what the right option is. This consumer segment has the propensity to spend, and food accounts for the bulk of the share of their discretionary spends. They are discussing and debating options they should be adding to their diet to remain healthy and active," Hemant Malik, executive director at ITC told TΟΙ.