ITC puns in new spot for Sunfeast Dark Fantasy

Commenting on the video, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, said, in a press release issued by the brand, “The new Dark Fantasy digital campaign encourages the youth of India to explore their immense potential and talent that exist inside each one of us, and leverage countless possibilities and opportunities that may emerge during these times. Indeed, a lot can happen if we look inside. This Dark Fantasy music video, with more than 50 virtually connected young minds, will spread hope and positivity, inspire the youth, and lift their spirits universally.”