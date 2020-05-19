ITC puns in new spot for Sunfeast Dark Fantasy

The brand encourages people to look 'inside' in the music video that features youth icons, like Shruti Hassan, Ali Fazal, Barkha Singh, among others.
ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has launched a music video to lift the spirits of people during these trying times. The video delivers a larger message of ‘A lot can happen inside’ to spread hope and positivity.
The over-two-minute-long video has been conceptualised by The Digital Street, a Mumbai-based agency, and produced by Cinemon Pictures.
Youth icons, like Shruti Hassan, Ali Fazal, Barkha Singh, Ayush Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur, among others, came together for the video. The brand encourages youngsters to win over the current times, and look within to discover themselves and chase their passions.
Commenting on the video, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, said, in a press release issued by the brand, “The new Dark Fantasy digital campaign encourages the youth of India to explore their immense potential and talent that exist inside each one of us, and leverage countless possibilities and opportunities that may emerge during these times. Indeed, a lot can happen if we look inside. This Dark Fantasy music video, with more than 50 virtually connected young minds, will spread hope and positivity, inspire the youth, and lift their spirits universally.”
The song has been composed by songwriter Mikey McCleary, sung by vocalist Medha Sahi, and lyricised by Ruhika Rao and McCleary.
It has been launched on Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s social media platforms, like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. There are also plans to make the song available on youth-centric platforms, like Gaana and TikTok.