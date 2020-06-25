ITC releases 'how to' spot for Savlon Hexa hand sanitiser

The commercial focuses on the two things important in any fight – defending and attacking. Riding on the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the ad portrays face masks as the defending tool, and Savlon Hexa as the attacking tool.

While the visuals highlight the hand sanitisation process, the ad copy narrates, 'Is ladai mein apke sath hai Savlon Hexa Advance Sanitiser. Iska fast action kare virus aur bacteria pe attack…'