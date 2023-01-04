ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy garners organic chatter from partnership with Colors Big Boss Season

The brand has brought forth “Fantasy Cookie Treasure Hunt” to fulfil the Big Boss contestants’ fantasies.
ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Chocofills has partnered with reality show Bigg Boss, which is currently in its 16th season, to bring gifts and festivities into the BB House through the “Greed Corner” and “Fantasy Cookie Treasure Hunt”.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy came onboarded to fulfill the fantasy of Bigg Boss contestants through “Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru” in an innovative way. The brand had set up a greed corner and fulfilled the dessert cravings of the housemates with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy cookies.
As per the brand, this has led to organic chatter and consumption occasions for the brand across platforms.
Further, to amp up the excitement, the brand organised a treasure hunt as part of its newly launched campaign “Find Your Fantasy cookie” which encouraged Bigg Boss contestants to find their specially crafted cookies.
The winners were rewarded with a trip to Paris, gold coins, smart phones, and more. The activity helped drive consumer engagement by 46% for the ‘Find your Fantasy Cookie’ campaign in the week following the integration, as per the brand.
Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, said, “Bigg Boss is the quintessential example of entertainment. The show has a massive reach and an ever-increasing viewership, making it the ideal platform for integration. Our collaboration with Bigg Boss allowed us to showcase our wide range of products, catering to every taste and craving. What's more, contestants had the opportunity to get the best of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy via the greed zone and the Find your Fantasy Cookie Treasure Hunt.”
Pavithra KR - head, revenue, Colors, Viacom18, said, “Bigg Boss gives you the most effective platform for a campaign or product launch. It provides opportunities for virality and multiple talking points to the consumers in an organic manner. ITC SunFeast Dark Fantasy and Bigg Boss got together to launch ‘Find your Fantasy’ through an ITC Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Treasure Hunt. The buzz, excitement and engagement it created was unprecedented.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of engagement, excitement and entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.