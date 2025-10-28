ITC Sunfeast Fantastik! launches molten chocolate snack at Rs 5

ITC’s Sunfeast Fantastik! has launched Choco Meltz, a squeezable molten chocolate in a convenient Rs 5 pack, available across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The product offers a multi-use experience, allowing consumers to drizzle, spread, or sip the rich chocolate directly from the pack.

The campaign, conceptualised by FCB Ulka, captures playful everyday moments where Choco Meltz turns simple snacks into indulgent treats. The brand’s new tagline, 'Yum to Yummy', emphasises the joy of transforming ordinary moments into special ones.

Anuj Bansal, VP & head of marketing, confectionery, chocolates & coffee, foods division, ITC, said: “Sunfeast Fantastik! Choco Meltz which is priced at Rs. 5 is about democratizing indulgence & making it accessible to everyone in India. It is a revolutionary molten product which does not need cold storage & can be used on bread, roti, paratha, fruits, milk, etc. The new launch is testimony to Sunfeast Fantastik!’s focus on category innovation that resonates deeply with consumers’ urge for indulgence.”





Suchitra Gahlot, national creative director, FCB Ulka, said: “It was a pleasure working on this campaign. Sunfeast Fantastik! Choco Meltz is a very unique product and through the campaign we wanted to show how indulgence and emotion can live in the same frame. How chocolate and simple everyday gestures can melt hearts & remove distance between people.”