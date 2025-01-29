ITC Sunfeast launches Wowzers Cracker

ITC’s Sunfeast announces its latest launch - Sunfeast Wowzers. Sunfeast Wowzers aims to reshape the cracker segment with a combination of crunch and flavour, offering a sweet twist to the savoury cracker category.

‘Crunchiness’ is a key factor in consumer preference for crackers, and Sunfeast Wowzers features a 14-layer cracker design for extra crispiness and texture. The brand offers two variants: Cheese crème enrobed cracker and Lemon crème enrobed cracker.

Commenting on the latest launch, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC, said, “Sunfeast Wowzers is more than just a snack; it is a sensory experience that combines premium crunch with bold, delightful flavours. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark in the cracker category and catering to evolving consumer preferences.”

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy south said, “The proof of the pudding—or in this case, the cracker—is in the tasting. Enter Wowzers, a cracker so thrilling it practically wrote its own script. With 14 crisp, flaky layers and a cheesy taste that'll make your taste buds explode, this isn't just a snack; it’s a whole mood. Naturally, we needed an idea as over-the-top indulgent as this ground breaking creation. So, we went all out—a larger-than-life representation to match the cracker's towering flavour profile. Because when it comes to Wowzers, subtlety is just not on the menu.”

Sunfeast Wowzers is currently launched in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat, followed by an expansion into other parts of the country. The product will be available in general trade, modern trade, quick-delivery platforms and ITC store in two convenient sizes: a 16g pack priced at Rs5 and a 128g pack priced at Rs 60.