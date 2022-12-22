ITC Sunfeast roped in two South Indian celebrities for their new product

Speaking at the launch, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Sunfeast has been a trusted brand in TN, delivering a wide range of offerings that cater to the preferences of every member of the household. The love & support we have received over the past two decades, has encouraged us to embark on this extensive mission to carefully craft a product that is uniquely representative of TN - the all new Sunfeast SUPERMILK. It contains Naatu Maatu paal that is the preferred choice of TN mothers. It also contains the extra punch of milk compared to its previous packs. And just like the Strong tea/coffee preferred by adults in TN, we now have a Strong Milk Biscuit for kids in the form of SUPERMILK.”