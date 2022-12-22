ITC Sunfeast roped in two South Indian celebrities for their new product

ITC's Sunfeast Supermilk debuted a new campaign with Sneha Prasanna and Simran Bagga to promote the release of the biscuits.
ITC Sunfeast has announced the launch of new product ‘Sunfeast SUPERMILK’ biscuits in Tamil Nadu. For this launch, the brand has roped in two South Indian celebrities- Simran Bagga and Sneha Prasanna.
The two celebrities will feature in two TVCs, encouraging mothers to choose Sunfeast SuperMilk – the strong milk biscuit for their children. The TVC featuring Simran puts focus on the hectic routine followed by today’s kids and their need for a strong milk biscuit, just like the need for a strong coffee by a father post a tiresome day of work.
The TVC featuring Sneha moves the action outdoors to a friendly football session where a playful group of kids demand a Strong milk biscuit in response to their coach’s need for a Strong tea post the match. Both the TVCs depict how today’s multitasking children need Strong milk biscuits to get through the day just like adults need Strong tea/coffee post grueling work/chores. The TVCs are conceptualized by Mind Your Language based in Chennai.
Speaking at the launch, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Sunfeast has been a trusted brand in TN, delivering a wide range of offerings that cater to the preferences of every member of the household. The love & support we have received over the past two decades, has encouraged us to embark on this extensive mission to carefully craft a product that is uniquely representative of TN - the all new Sunfeast SUPERMILK. It contains Naatu Maatu paal that is the preferred choice of TN mothers. It also contains the extra punch of milk compared to its previous packs. And just like the Strong tea/coffee preferred by adults in TN, we now have a Strong Milk Biscuit for kids in the form of SUPERMILK.”