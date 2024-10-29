ITC Sunrise Spices launches music video for Chhath Puja

ITC’s Sunrise Spices, a spices brand in East India, has launched a music video as part of its ‘Urja ka Vardaan’ campaign to celebrate Chhath Puja in Bihar. The music video aims to inspire the younger generation in understanding and embracing the significance of this festival.

The music video, featuring the vocals of Bhojpuri singer Devi, brings together actors Rajesh Kumar and Neha Marda in roles, portraying a family that guides their children through the traditions of Chhath Puja. The video captures the essence of Chhath Puja, focusing on the bond between generations as they come together to honour the Sun God and seek blessings of health, happiness, and prosperity.

Speaking about the video, actor Neha Marda shared, “Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it’s an emotion that binds families together across distances. This music video touches the soul with its heartfelt rendition, emphasising the importance of Chhath Puja among the younger minds with a hope for them to carry forward this beautiful tradition in future. It beautifully brings out the essence of the festival - the prayer for the well-being of loved ones and the strength that this devotion brings to our lives. It is a beautiful tribute to the cultural heritage of Bihar, and I am proud to be part of this initiative with Sunrise Spices.”

Speaking about the collaboration, actor Rajesh Kumar said, “Chhath Puja is all about coming together and paying homage to the sun god and mother nature for the blessings. This music video is a beautiful tribute to the age-old traditions that define us as a community. I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration of culture and to support Sunrise Spices in their efforts to showcase the richness of Bihar's traditions.”

Piyush Mishra, business head, Sunrise Spices, added, “Sunrise Spices has always been committed to celebrating festivals that are integral to our consumers. With ‘Urja Ka Vardaan,’ we are proud to take another step towards uniting families in the joy and traditions of Chhath Puja. The music video reflects the values of family, togetherness, and passing down traditions, which resonate deeply with the ethos of ITC Sunrise Spices.”

The music video has been released across Sunrise Spices' social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.