ITC Vivel launches VedVidya with Sharmila Tagore in her digitally created Avatar

The VedVidya TVC features Sharmila Tagore bringing back to life her younger self using AI technology.
In search for the best that nature has to offer, an invaluable source of wisdom is often the Vedas. ITC Vivel celebrates this ancient knowledge of beauty ingredients and experiences with the launch of Vivel VedVidya, an exquisitely crafted premium range of bathing bars. The brand introduces its VedVidya range with the most reputed, modern yet timeless emissary of royal beauty, Sharmila Tagore.
Vivel VedVidya brings to bear the rich beauty traditions of ancient India, passed on through generations and ingredients that transcend the test of time. The VedVidya TVC features Sharmila Tagore bringing back to life her younger self using AI technology, enabling audiences to relive and experience conversations from an era ago. With the new Vivel VedVidya launch, the brand aims to demonstrate the unique product attributes and benefits of radiant and soft skin in an innovative, never seen before manner. This is the first time Sharmila Tagore will be seen lending herself, and a digitally created avatar of her younger self to a beauty brand campaign.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC, shared, “ITC Vivel with VedVidya heralds in a new and modern perspective of timeless beauty with ingredients inspired by ancient beauty rituals. An ideal amalgamation of technology and ancient beauty concoction in the new narrative helps us bring to life the proposition of beauty in an interesting and never seen before way. This technology enables us to re-tell the ‘old is gold’ story and still remain relevant in the beauty space today. With Ms. Sharmila Tagore at the helm, Vivel VedVidya aims to tell a timeless beauty story, to present an indelible experience of ancient beauty weaved into modern day values.”
Versatile actor and Vivel VedVidya brand ambassador, Sharmila Tagore, adds, “Beauty I believe is always a personal choice. I belong to an era where beauty was to do with the simple but the most incredible ingredients and a generational know how for skin care. These ancient beauty secrets, are truly the core of timeless beauty. I am so happy to collaborate with Vivel VedVidya and revisit some of these ancient beauty recipes that have also been prevalent in my family. I am delighted to be a part of this innovative product and this unique storytelling journey that enable access to such experiences through the everyday ritual of a bath.”
The premium bathing bars by Vivel VedVidya not only provide the goodness of ancient ingredients for your skin, but are also environment friendly with recyclable packaging. The range offers superior sensorials with three new long-lasting, luxurious fragrances – Nargis and Kumkumadi, Nagarmotha and Bahumanjari and Chandan and Badamam.
Vivel VedVidya is available on Flipkart, Amazon and ITC E-store and leading modern trade stores pan India. A pack of 6 skincare soaps of 100g each is available at INR 360/- and a pack of 3 skincare soaps of 100g each is available at INR 180/-.