ITC Vivel's ad subtly differentiates work from home and work for home

ITC Vivel brings to the fore, a reticent, yet age-old issue that discriminates not only basis gender, but also basis the work done. In a video-led campaign, Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin showcases a nuanced approach to equality. The film shines the spotlight on the various chores that enable a smooth process-oriented functioning of a household that is no different than managing work at a professional workplace.

It touches upon an important facet of equality and encourages everyone to accord equal respect for both working professionals and homemakers. The film is a collective portrayal of strong women, who have made their own choices to ensure happiness and well-being of their families.