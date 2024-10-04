ITC Vivel's new campaign embraces the 'Magic of Soft Touch'

ITC Vivel, celebrates the soft touch that sparks a connection, kindles romance, and emotionally enhances the bond of trust. With this new campaign, ITC Vivel presents the ‘Magic of Soft Touch’ that integrates the product promise of soft skin and enhances this experience of touch.

Advertisment

The campaign, featuring the tagline "Komalta Aisi, Jadoo Jaisi," highlights the importance of human connection through simple, everyday touches shared between family members and loved ones. It focuses on moments of tenderness that convey trust, comfort, and emotional connection.

The video, created by Brand David, focuses on emotions and the product's key promise.

Sharing his thoughts on the new communication campaign, Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC, stated, “ITC Vivel’s new brand communication, ‘The Magic of Soft Touch’ is a beautiful depiction of the transformative power of touch. It is about emotional wellbeing where soft skin is not just a feeling but a medium to deepen relationships. ITC Vivel captures this simple and powerful narrative in this lyrical and visually stunning film.”