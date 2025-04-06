ITC’s Aashirvaad Masalas names Nani as brand ambassador for Telugu states

ITC’s Aashirvaad Masalas has appointed Tollywood actor Nani as its brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Aashirvaad Masalas is widely used in Telugu households, and the company hopes to deepen consumer engagement through this regional partnership.

To mark the partnership with actor Nani, Aashirvaad Masalas has launched a new TV commercial under its regional campaign ‘Dammu Meede, Star Meere’. The campaign highlights the role of homemakers in preparing flavourful meals and aims to connect with Telugu audiences through cultural relevance.

Talking about the association, Piyush Mishra, Business Head, Spices, ITC, said, " We are thrilled to have Nani as the brand face of Aashirvaad Masalas. His cultural affinity and genuine connection with Telugu audiences make him the ideal choice to represent our brand. With our new and improved Aashirvaad Masalas, we have recrafted our blends to deliver richer colour and stronger taste, ensuring every dish is packed with bold flavours and strong dum. Through this campaign, we aim to strengthen our bond with Telugu homemakers, who take immense pride in creating delicious meals for their families and are, in every sense, the true stars of their kitchens. The slogan 'Dammu Meede, Star Meere' beautifully captures the confidence and joy that Aashirvaad Masalas bring to every home.”

Speaking about the partnership, Nani stated, "I am delighted to be the face of Aashirvaad Masalas, a brand that has a trusted name in the region for its commitment to quality and taste. This campaign is special because it not only showcases the vibrant flavours of our regional cuisine but also celebrates the love and dedication of Telugu homemakers. I look forward to this collaboration."

The TVC will be aired on regional television channels alongside digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.